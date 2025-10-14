Kazakhstan increases its oil and gas production

He said oil and gas condensate production made 75.7 million tons or 113.2% to the same period of 2024. The plan for 2025 is 96.2 million tons.

Oil exports for the first nine months 2025 stood at 60.5 million tons or 114.9% to the same period of 2024. The target for 2025 is 70.5 million tons.

As for the gas sector, the Minister said Kazakhstan produced 51.6 billion cubic meters of gas or 116.7% to the same period of 2024. The plan for 2025 is 62.8 billion cubic meters.

Commercial gas consumption for January - September reached 14.3 billion cubic meters that is 100.4% to the same period of 2024. liquefied petroleum gas production equaled 2.3 million tons or 101.1% compared to the nine months of 2024.

He added gas transit across Kazakhstan amounted to 53 billion cubic meters or 102.9% to the same period of the previous year.

Manufacturing of refined petroleum products made 11.6 million tons or 110.1% to the same period of the last year. It is expected to produce 13.7 million tons of refined petroleum products in 2025 or 100.7% against 2024.

As stated there, petrochemical output amounted to 477,200 tons or 115.8% to the same period of the prior year. The target for this year is 589,700 tons or 109.2% against 2024.

89.9 billion KWh of power were generated during the period under review or 102.5% to the same period of 2024. It is projected to generate 117.9 billion KWh this year.

It was reported earlier, the Government of Kazakhstan is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday, October 14, at 10:00 a.m. to review the country’s socioeconomic development and national budget execution for the first nine months of 2025.