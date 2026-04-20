Kazakhstan imports 23,000 cars in two months

Extractive industry

In the oil sector, nearly the entire volume of resources, around 12 million tons, was directed for export. Coal remains both an export and a domestic resource: out of 19 million tons, more than 5.2 million tons were exported, with the remainder sold within Kazakhstan.

As to natural gas, it remains highly dependent on imports: of 4.3 billion cubic meters, over 3 billion come from external supplies.

Copper and iron ores are almost entirely covered by domestic production and are used mainly within the country.

Food industry

Kazakhstan largely meets domestic demand for meat, dairy products, and flour through its own production. Flour itself remains an important export commodity, as more than half of the volume is shipped abroad.

Meanwhile, there is a critical dependence on sugar imports. The majority of resources come from external supplies. A notable import share is also seen in sunflower oil and dairy products.

Industrial products and fuel

Gasoline is almost entirely produced domestically. For diesel fuel, the bulk of production is localized, though a small share is still imported.

In construction materials and metallurgy (cement, flat rolled products), domestic production dominates.

The passenger car market remains mixed: about half of all cars are produced in Kazakhstan, and the rest are imported.

Electricity

The energy system demonstrates relative self-sufficiency: out of 23.1 billion kWh, more than 22.4 billion were generated domestically, with imports accounting for a small share.

Agriculture: foreign trade

Kazakhstan maintains its status as a grain exporter. Wheat exports over the two months exceeded 2.3 million tons, with significantly smaller import volumes. A similar situation is observed for barley and potatoes. At the same time, the country remains dependent on fruit imports, including apples.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is interested in expanding agricultural exports to Türkiye.