Kazakhstan implements international experiences in fighting corruption

During the meeting, the implementation of the OECD’s 5th monitoring round of the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan was under review.

Giving their reports were Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Darkhan Zhazykbay, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, and Justice Minister Yerlan Sarsembayev.

The heads of the agencies concerned spoke about the measures taken to implement advanced international experiences in Kazakhstan’s law enforcement practice.

In so doing, the draft law providing for improvements to the national anti-corruption legislation has been submitted to the Majilis for consideration.

In conclusion, Erlan Karin stressed the need to continue the quality review of recommendations under the Istanbul Anti-Corruption Action Plan.

