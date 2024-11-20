Kazakhstan implements AI-powered video monitoring system

These "smart" cameras are responsible for monitoring critical locations, such as train stations, airports, hotels, roadways, crossroads, and retail centers. The technology has already shown success during big events like the World Nomad Games in Astana, when it found missing people and located lost children. It also helped thirty wanted offenders in Almaty and forty-six in Astana to be arrested.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs underlined the essential role the project would play in promoting "smart city" ideas. “The technologies being implemented are a new step towards creating smart cities, which will improve public safety and reduce crime,” the ministry noted. With intentions to progressively widen the system and boost camera coverage, they also highlighted the worldwide acceptance of such systems in nations such China, Russia, and Europe.

Designed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Security Committee, and the Ministry of Digital Development, the effort seeks to create a safe society. “The main goal of the systems being implemented is to create conditions so that every citizen feels protected in a society where law and order reign,” officials stated.

Currently, Kazakhstan has 1.36 million cameras nationwide, with 310,000 connected to police command centers.