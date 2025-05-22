Kazakhstan, Hungary's BDPST explore opportunities of creating joint logistics hub

The issues were on agenda of a meeting held in Budapest today between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and top officials of Hungary’s leading companies, including CEO of UBM Group Péter Horváth, Chairman of the Board of BDPST Group István Tiborcz, and Chairman of the Board of 4iG Plc. Gellért Jászai.

The Kazakh side reaffirmed its openness to international partnerships and expressed readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of cooperation.

With UBM Group, the discussions focused on preparations for the construction of production facilities in Almaty, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions. The initial amount of investment is estimated at 64 million US dollars. A laboratory, a training center, and logistics infrastructure will be created with the implementation of the project.

At the meeting with BDPST Group, the sides discussed the plans for launching long-term projects in logistics, hospitality, and digital finance. The parties also explored the possibility of creating a joint logistics hub together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC JSC.

During negotiations with 4iG Plc., the parties exchanged views on the prospects for technological cooperation in satellite communications, remote sensing, and digital infrastructure development. Kazakhstan expressed interest in localizing the assembly of satellite platforms.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary seeks to expand strategic partnership and energy cooperation with Kazakhstan.