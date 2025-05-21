Hungary seeks to expand strategic partnership and energy cooperation with Kazakhstan - Péter Szijjártó

Silk Way’s Ainur Imangali asked how Hungary, as an OTS observer, sees its future role in the organization’s economic agenda. She also asked about Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation, particularly in light of recent high-level meetings and joint energy projects.

In his answer, the minister started off by highlighting Hungarian appreciation and respect for the strategic cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“We respect your president a lot, and we appreciate his efforts to continuously upgrade this relationship. I think it's historic that after long years of preparation and hundreds of millions of dollars to be invested, now the wellings are operational and the exploitation of gas has been going on in the Rozhkovskoye field, which is operated by a Hungarian company, MOL,” he said.

According to Szijjártó, new possibilities for further investment are currently being explored.

”We are open to even more strategic cooperation on the energy side. We are thankful for the member states of OTS to allow Hungary to take part in the common work as an observer. We have contributed to the success of the organization; we're going to do the same in the future,” the minister stated.

