Kazakh Ambassador holds talks in Jeddah to boost bilateral trade

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to further strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries' business communities. Particular attention was paid to the organization of the next meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council in Kazakhstan, as well as the upcoming Trade and Economic Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom, scheduled for 2025.

The leadership of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed support for these initiatives and confirmed its readiness to develop mutually beneficial partnership between the business communities of both states.

Following the meeting, the participants agreed to continue joint work on increasing bilateral trade turnover and promoting new promising areas of cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with Alberto Magrans, Chief Executive Officer of the Spanish Roca Group in Astana.