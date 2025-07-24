EN
    Kazakhstan, Hungary discuss further steps to expand strategic partnership

    23:22, 24 July 2025

    On July 24, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov held a meeting with the Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan, Otto Iván Róna, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

    Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

    During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation, placing particular emphasis on strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, enhancing cooperation in transport, education, and culture, as well as on the practical implementation of the agreements reached during reciprocal visits.

    Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan sincerely values its strategic partnership with Hungary, a close and reliable EU partner.

    “The relations between Astana and Budapest are characterized by a high level of trust-based political dialogue, and the peoples of the two countries are united by common historical and cultural roots” the Kazakh diplomat said.

    Priority attention was given to preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral events.

    At the end of the meeting, the Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister thanked the Hungarian Ambassador for his active efforts in promoting bilateral relations and voiced confidence in the continued strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

    Earlier it was reported that Hungary's 4iG company expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan in space sector

