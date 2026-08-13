Kazakhstan honors young innovators with KZT 3 million grants on Youth Day

Authors of 30 top projects in business, science, culture, media, IT, and volunteerism arrived in the capital from across the country. Each received a grant certificate worth 3 million tenge to implement their ideas.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva read out the President’s address on the occasion. In his message, the Head of State stressed that fundamental reforms are underway in all spheres of national life.

“Youth policy will always remain one of the key priorities of our state. New schools, sports facilities, and development centers are being built across the regions. Large-scale projects are being implemented, and talented youth are receiving comprehensive support. A vivid example is the Tauelsizdik Urpaktary grant, awarded today. The competition, designed to identify the best of the best, has united progressive, patriotic, educated, and hardworking young citizens,” the President’s message stated.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Balayeva noted that over the past five years, about 1.5 million young people in Kazakhstan had been employed. Some 192,000 mastered the basics of entrepreneurship, while nearly 23,000 received state grants to start their own businesses.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

Under the Nauryz, Otau, and regional mortgage programs, around 13,000 young citizens were able to purchase housing.

In 2026, more than 2,200 applications were submitted for the Tauelsizdik Urpaktary competition, of which 1,745 were admitted for review: 663 in business, 383 in IT, 218 in science, 174 in culture, 158 in media, and 149 in volunteerism.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan

The grant was established in 2021 at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to support talented youth. Since its launch, 153 young Kazakh citizens have become its recipients.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 5.8 million young people live in Kazakhstan, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s population.