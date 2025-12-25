Kazakhstan honors South Korean Ambassador Cho Tae Ick for strengthening bilateral ties

Minister Kosherbayev highly appreciated the dynamic of relations between Kazakhstan and South Korea within the framework of enhanced strategic partnership, noting Astana’s commitment to further comprehensively develop the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation with Seoul, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In turn, the Ambassador conveyed deep gratitude for the comprehensive support and hospitality provided during his tenure in our country and expressed confidence in the steady and dynamic development of the Kazakh-Korean relations based on mutual respect and trust.

The sides also exchanged views on the further development of joint efforts within the Central Asia – Republic of Korea dialogue and agreed to continue close coordination to ensure the successful organization of high- and top-level events.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Cho Tae Ick with a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and a label pin for his significant contribution to strengthening and developing bilateral relations and wished him continued success in his professional endeavors.

