Kazakhstan honors social workers with presidential awards

The forum was also attended by representatives of the United Nations (UN), the International Labour Organization (ILO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF, the World Bank, and other international organizations.

The Head of State emphasizes strengthening the status of social workers and reforming the social protection system as a vital part of societal development. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to build an effective system and praised social workers, veterans, and public organizations for their support of vulnerable groups.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's Address, Olzhas Bektenov stated that the government's goal is to ensure every citizen has a decent income and high-quality social services. He said that the priority is to ensure social equality and implement the best international standards in specialized social services. Bektenov underscored that mass digitalization plays a crucial role in developing the social protection system, with new AI technologies now actively implemented in all areas of social and labor relations.

From 2021 to 2025, Kazakhstan's Government doubled the salaries of social workers in specialized social service centers as part of a systematic effort to enhance their professional status. Administrative and support staff, along with employees at state medical and social institutions, home care, and temporary stay organizations, also received salary increases.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The social protection sector currently employs around 40,000 specialists, including medical workers, special educators, and social workers. To improve the field, the Social Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan provides for enhancing the status of social workers through training, certification, categorization, as well as the implementation of a new remuneration system that accounts for their professional level and the complexity of their work.

At the international forum, participants were introduced to Kazakhstan’s digital solutions for supporting vulnerable groups. Highlighted projects comprise the Unified Digital Platform, the Social Services Portal, and the Digital Family Map, which was named the best project of 2024. The map contains data on six million Kazakhstani families and delivers 11 types of public services proactively.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan actively cooperates with international organizations in developing its social protection system. Joint projects focus on safeguarding the rights of people with disabilities, supporting vulnerable groups, and expanding specialized social services. The country has adopted the Concept of Inclusive Policy for the next five years and ratified the UN Conventions on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In partnership with the International Labor Organization, coordinated efforts are ongoing to enhance national legislation.

Dr. Mohammed Azman, President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA), sent a video message congratulating Kazakhstan’s social workers on their professional holiday.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Prime Minister explored several technological solutions, including a local startup from the Zhambyl region showcasing AI-powered wheelchairs controlled by tongue and head movements.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz

By presidential decree, social and care professionals were awarded the Order of Kurmet, the Medal for Distinguished Labor, and the Medal of Shapagat for their contribution to developing the social protection system.

