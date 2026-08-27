Kazakhstan honors judokas after 11-medal haul at World Cadet Championships

Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov presented awards to the athletes and their coaches, highlighting their performance as one of the strongest in the history of Kazakh judo.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

“Judo receives special attention in our country, with young athletes benefiting from comprehensive support. Your historic performance at the World Championships is a clear result of these efforts. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s congratulations to our young judokas are both a great honor and a major responsibility, as well as recognition of your hard work. New achievements lie ahead, and I wish you success in representing our country and raising our flag at international competitions,” Myrzabossynov said.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The ceremony also honored coaches and officials who contributed to the team's success. Consultant coach Cédric Taymans received an award for his contribution to the development of physical culture and sports, while Meirlan Baimakhanbetov, Talgat Tursynov, Sultan Uteshov, Bagdat Yergazy, Altynbek Supygaliyev, and Almas Nesipberlinov were recognized for excellence in sports.

Judo Federation vice presidents Serikbol Urazalin and Yerzhan Zeindinov received certificates of honor from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The ministry also presented letters of appreciation to 15 World Championships medalists, including Gabit Rassulkhan, who won gold in the −60 kg category and the team event, Adilzhan Zhaudinov, champion in the +90 kg category and the team competition, and Fatima Supygaliyeva, who claimed the −52 kg world title. Silver and bronze medalists were also recognized.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Senior coach Meirlan Baimakhanbetov received a special cash award for Kazakhstan's victory in the team competition, while personal coaches Salamat Otarbayev, Aibek Sadykov, and Berik Zhetpisbayev received certificates of honor from the ministry and financial awards from the Judo Federation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan made history by winning the mixed team event at the World Cadet Judo Championships for the first time.