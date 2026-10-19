Kazakhstan honors emergency responders with state awards

The awards recognize individuals who demonstrated bravery and selflessness while carrying out their professional responsibilities.

The Order of Dank, 2nd class, was awarded to two senior emergency management officials for their service in Mangistau region and Astana.

The Order of Aibyn, 2nd class, named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, was presented to two emergency service professionals serving in Almaty and Akmola region.

Three emergency service employees received the Order of Kurmet in recognition of their contributions to the sector.

Meanwhile, four personnel were awarded the Medal for Courage (Yerlіgі Ushіn) for their work in rescue operations, firefighting and emergency response.

The Medal for Labor Merit (Yeren Yenbegi Ushin) was awarded to two agricultural enterprise directors from Kyzylorda and Abai regions.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President сalled for expansion of the Village Rescuers initiative across Kazakhstan.