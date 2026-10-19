Kazakh President сalls for expansion of Village Rescuers initiative across Kazakhstan

According to Tokayev, digital technologies and innovative solutions can significantly improve the effectiveness of emergency rescue operations, particularly in industrial settings. Ensuring the safety of remote rural communities also remains a key priority.

As part of the Auyl Kutkarushylary initiative, around 300 fire stations have been established over the past two years, helping prevent approximately 450 fires. Given these results, the successful initiative should now be expanded nationwide.

Another priority is providing comprehensive support to emergency responders, including modern protective equipment, advanced rescue technology and opportunities for professional development. Ensuring safe working conditions is equally important, with the Government instructed to give these issues its immediate attention.

The President also outlined the skills required of modern emergency responders, stressing that they must be physically fit, courageous and decisive, with strong analytical abilities and the capacity to respond effectively to unexpected situations.

Beyond physical preparedness, rescuers must be proficient in modern technologies, particularly as unmanned and automated systems become increasingly common in emergency response operations. Their growing use requires specialized knowledge and technical expertise.

A central role in training the next generation of rescuers belongs to the Malik Gabdullin Academy of Civil Protection, Kazakhstan's only higher education institution dedicated to preparing civil protection personnel.

The academy is expected to keep pace with technological advances, adopt international best practices and draw lessons from real-world rescue operations. At the same time, it must preserve the continuity of generations and strengthen the traditions of Kazakhstan's emergency response services.

Tokayev also praised the professionalism of Kazakhstan's civil protection personnel, whose expertise has been demonstrated in emergency response operations both at home and abroad.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had prioritized the modernization of its civil protection system.