Kazakhstan honors cultural and artistic figures from across Central Asia
On behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vice President Erlan Karin held a ceremony presenting state awards to several prominent cultural and artistic figures from Central Asian countries at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Among those honored were renowned singers Mirbek Atabekov, Parahat Amandurdyyev and Sevara Nazarkhan, restoration artist Taalaibek Usubaliyev, actor Batyr Charyev, and prominent conductor Kamoliddin Urinbayev. They were awarded the Order of Dostyk, 2nd class, in recognition of their significant contributions to strengthening friendship and developing cultural ties between the peoples of the region.
During the ceremony, Karin highlighted the important role played by the award recipients in fostering friendship, mutual understanding and closer relations among Central Asian nations.
“Art knows no borders. Through your work, you bring our peoples closer together and help younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the culture and traditions of neighboring countries,” he said.
The Vice President congratulated the recipients and wished them continued success and new creative achievements.
Earlier, Karin announced that Kazakhstan had started filming a new project to promote traditional art.