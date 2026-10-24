Kazakhstan starts filming new project to promote traditional art — Erlan Karin

At a session of the Ideological Council on October 24, officials reviewed progress on the instructions issued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. During the meeting, Erlan Karin also met with Kazakh designers to exchange views on the development of national identity.

"We placed a special emphasis on shaping new public ethics. The Head of State previously issued specific directives in this area. During the meeting, the Kazakhstan Institute for Social Development presented new projects aimed at fulfilling these objectives," Karin wrote in a social media post.

Vice President Erlan Karin also visited the set of the new cultural project dedicated to promoting and popularizing national art.

"Renowned Kazakh kuishi (traditional instrument masters), musicologists, and experts specializing in the history of national art were invited to participate in it," Karin said. "Filming began yesterday and will continue for several days. I will share more details about this project in the coming days."

As Qazinform previously reported, the Vice President chaired a meeting on implementing initiatives the Head of State voiced at the 1st session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.