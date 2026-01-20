Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to deepen partnership within Belt and Road framework

During the meeting, the parties discussed key aspects of developing a partnership between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in 2026, with a particular focus on the implementation of joint investment projects.

The Consul General briefed the Commissioner on Kazakhstan’s investment potential and socioeconomic development, and presented investment projects in the tourism and infrastructure sectors.

Nicholas Ho, in turn, noted Kazakhstan's significant potential for attracting investment within the Belt and Road Initiative and confirmed his interest in expanding cooperation, including organizing a trip to Kazakhstan in 2026 for a large delegation of businessmen from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (Zhaoqing, Foshan, Jiangmen, Zhuhai, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Macau, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen).

It was noted that Kazakhstan actively participates in educational programs within the Belt and Road Initiative, while being one of the key recipients of Hong Kong Government scholarships. In this regard, the Consul General proposed to consider the increase in the number of grants for Kazakhstani students and suggested exploring this issue in collaboration with Hong Kong universities.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further deepen cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, education, and tourism, and agreed to continue joint efforts to implement the initiatives.

Currently, more than 400 Kazakhstan students are successfully pursuing their education on full scholarships at leading universities in Hong Kong, which rank among the world’s top 50 universities.

