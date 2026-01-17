Kazakh potential in AI-driven security solutions showcased in Hong Kong

The meeting was organized as part of an initiative to develop cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and information technology between the regions of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Taking into account the participating companies experience of cooperation with Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong SAR, informed the Hong Kong companies of Kazakhstan’s interest in implementing AI-based solutions in security systems, facial recognition technologies, and efforts to combat cybercrime and drug trafficking in the regions of Kazakhstan.

On their part, representatives of Huazhi Future presented data centers that have been commissioned in Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen in mainland China. In light of the growing global demand for computing power, the CEO of Huazhi Future expressed interest in building data centers in Kazakhstan.

The parties emphasized the significance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to declare 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Consul General expressed interest in organizing joint events, hackathons, and startup presentations.

The IT company OMIS Inc. implements digital solutions for government and business, while working closely with the Pavlodar Regional Prosecutor’s Office and regional law enforcement agencies in the field of law and order for several years.