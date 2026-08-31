Kazakhstan, Hong Kong strengthen cooperation on investor protection

The meeting was held as part of Collaborate2Win: Hong Kong – Your Partner for Global Success, organized by the Hong Kong Department of Justice in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. During the event, Umiraliyev outlined Kazakhstan's legal mechanisms for protecting investor rights and supporting investment projects.

The initiative further strengthened cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong under the hub-to-hub partnership model, with a particular focus on legal cooperation, including investment protection, alternative dispute resolution and support for investment initiatives.

“Today, investors need not only legal guarantees but also a clear understanding of how those guarantees work in practice. Kazakhstan has built a system that makes it possible to support investment projects, prevent violations and promptly protect investors' rights. Sharing this experience at international platforms helps strengthen confidence in Kazakhstan as a reliable partner,” Zhandos Umiraliyev said.

The event marked another step toward strengthening business and legal ties between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their interest in further developing bilateral cooperation in protecting investor rights and providing legal support for investment activities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and the UAE had held talks in Abu Dhabi on strengthening strategic ties.