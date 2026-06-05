Kazakhstan, Hong Kong partners to boost agricultural exports to Asia

The partners intend to promote Kazakh agricultural exports across Asia, using Hong Kong as a gateway to regional markets.

As part of the initial phase, the partners will share information on market demand, Kazakhstan’s export capacity and potential areas of cooperation, while examining ways to enhance trade and logistics links.

Under the memorandum, Soy Sky Farmtech will assist in developing sales and logistics channels, provide market expertise across the Asia-Pacific region and help promote Kazakh soybeans and processed soy products internationally. The Food Contract Corporation will focus on ensuring export readiness, maintaining stable supplies and expanding cooperation with local agricultural producers.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The two sides are also exploring opportunities to develop soybean production and processing in Kazakhstan. The Hong Kong company is ready to provide soybean seeds for use by local farmers.

Participants also discussed the use of forward contracts and other financing tools for agricultural producers. With crop diversification remaining a key focus of government agricultural policy, soybeans are regarded as a promising crop.

The partnership with the Hong Kong company will help broaden the presence of Kazakh agricultural products in Asian markets, according to Samat Tenbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Food Contract Corporation.

“We see sustained interest in Kazakh agricultural products from foreign partners. Hong Kong has a well-developed trading infrastructure and extensive links with markets across the Asia-Pacific region. The memorandum lays the groundwork for further cooperation, the development of new sales channels and the promotion of products from domestic producers in international markets,” Tenbayev said.

Soy Sky Farmtech Company Limited specializes in international agricultural trade, the supply of raw materials for the agro-industrial sector and the promotion of crop production and agricultural processing projects across Asian markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Iran had surged by 97% in 2025.