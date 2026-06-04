Kazakhstan, Hong Kong forging trade bridge between Central Asia and Asia-Pacific

The parties discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, attracting investments, and creating new opportunities for businesses in Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.



During the talks, special attention was paid to the strategic role of both sides in international trade. It was noted that Hong Kong is one of the world's largest financial, trade, and logistics centers and provides Kazakh companies with access to the markets of the Asia-Pacific region. In turn, Kazakhstan is seen as a key entry point to Central Asia, the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, and European markets.



Arman Shakkaliyev emphasized that Kazakhstan is interested in deepening practical cooperation with Hong Kong, developing business contacts, and creating new channels for promoting domestic products. Today, the countries have significant potential to increase trade, pursue joint investment projects, and expand businesses' presence in each other's markets.

"In 2025, the trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong reached 178.8 million US dollars. We are interested in expanding the volume of Kazakh products supplied to Hong Kong, including agricultural goods, products of the light and food industries," noted Arman Shakkaliyev.

One of the central topics of the meeting was the development of new areas of cooperation in gold trade, exchange infrastructure, and financial services. John Lee spoke about plans to establish an international gold trading center in Hong Kong and develop a modern ecosystem for precious metals operations. In this regard, the parties noted the importance of ensuring stable supplies, transparent business conditions, and long-term partnership among market participants.



The Chief Executive of Hong Kong emphasized that Kazakhstan is one of the largest gold producers in the region and can occupy an important place in the emerging international precious metals trading system. According to him, developing cooperation in this area can create new opportunities for both producers and financial institutions on both sides.



Separate attention was paid to strengthening direct ties between business circles. John Lee noted the importance of creating sustainable infrastructure for interaction between entrepreneurs and proposed to consider expanding Kazakh trade and business presence in Hong Kong, as well as Hong Kong organizations in Kazakhstan.



In turn, Arman Shakkaliyev presented the export support and business promotion tools implemented by Kazakhstan through QazTrade, the network of overseas partner representations, and trade houses. The Kazakh side expressed readiness to develop these mechanisms further to expand trade and investment ties with Hong Kong.



Following the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare a joint plan of practical measures in the near future, including conducting business missions, organizing meetings between entrepreneurs, and working out promising investment projects. An agreement was also reached to hold a special session dedicated to Kazakhstan and Central Asia at the international forum "One Belt, One Road".



The meeting confirmed the parties' mutual interest in strengthening economic partnership and forming new growth points for business. Kazakhstan and Hong Kong intend to consistently develop cooperation, combining the opportunities of Central Asia and the Asia-Pacific region to expand trade, attract investments, and implement joint projects.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee held historic talks in Astana.