Kazakhstan, Hong Kong eye closer cooperation on investor protection

Umiraliyev outlined Kazakhstan’s efforts to create a favorable investment environment, emphasizing the role of prosecutors in protecting investors’ rights and reducing administrative barriers and legal risks.

The summit drew more than 5,000 government officials, business leaders, and experts from around the world.

Photo credit: the Prosecutor General’s Office

Around 3,500 investment projects involving investors from 36 countries are currently under prosecutorial support in Kazakhstan, with a prosecutor assigned to each one.

On the sidelines of the summit, Umiraliyev also held a series of meetings with senior Hong Kong officials, representatives of justice and development institutions, and international business leaders.

During talks with John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. In a separate meeting with Secretary for Justice Paul Lam, Kazakhstan proposed setting up a joint expert group between Hong Kong’s Department of Justice and the Investor Rights Protection Committee of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Photo credit: the Prosecutor General’s Office

The group would focus on sharing practical experience in resolving investment disputes, particularly through arbitration and mediation.

Kazakhstan also moved to strengthen ties with the international business community. Following talks with Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General’s Office and HKTDC signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum provides an additional platform for cooperation between Kazakhstan’s prosecutorial authorities and the international business community.

Umiraliyev also met with Peter Yan, Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES), to discuss legal safeguards and institutional support for companies considering high-tech and strategic projects in Kazakhstan.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the Belt and Road Summit provided an opportunity to present Kazakhstan’s investor protection framework, reach practical agreements with international partners, and highlight the role of prosecutors in improving the country’s investment climate.

The agency added that its efforts to strengthen legal protections and create a secure environment for investors are aimed at building international business confidence and attracting new investment projects to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazakhstan invested around 600 billion tenge in oil and gas exploration over five years.