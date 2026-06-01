Kazakhstan, Hong Kong explore investment, finance, and direct air links

The sides discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation, developing financial partnerships, and strengthening transport connectivity between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong delegation included more than 70 business and government representatives, including leaders of leading companies in green energy, financial technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, urban development, mining, and innovation.

Opening the meeting, Zhumangarin noted Kazakhstan's steady economic growth, confirmed by upgrades to the country's sovereign credit ratings, and emphasized interest in attracting investment to high-value-added projects.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the real sector. Kazakhstan proposed joint projects in agriculture, value-added processing of agricultural products and natural resources, petrochemicals, coal chemistry, mineral fertilizer and pesticide production, as well as finished non-ferrous metal products. The total potential of projects under consideration exceeds $100 billion.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Another key area of talks was financial cooperation. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to attract Hong Kong capital through debt instruments on Chinese and Hong Kong markets, as well as through joint investment funds. Kazakhstan's national investment holding Baiterek is ready to act as a financial partner and co-investor in promising projects, providing long-term support for investment initiatives.

"It is a great honor to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation with Hong Kong. Kazakhstan is ready to offer investors not only attractive projects but also access to the Central Asian market, including opportunities for cross-border industrial cooperation with neighboring states," Serik Zhumangarin said.

During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister also proposed developing a joint roadmap for trade and economic cooperation, exploring the creation of a bilateral Kazakhstan-Hong Kong investment fund, and trilateral Kazakhstan-Hong Kong-Xinjiang cooperation.

Zhumangarin also stressed Kazakhstan's interest in creating joint ventures with leading international companies, including those from Hong Kong. For investors, there are government support and co-financing mechanisms designed to lower barriers for new projects. Kazakhstan offers favorable business conditions, necessary infrastructure, and support for promising initiatives. At the same time, key factors for success include project economic efficiency and the ability to combine investment, technology, and expertise.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

The sides noted significant potential for expanding mutual trade. Kazakhstan is interested in boosting exports of metallurgical, petrochemical, and food products, along with grain and flour, to Hong Kong. Kazakhstan is the region's largest exporter of grain, oilseeds, and livestock products. Last year, grain exports exceeded 15 million tons — the best result in 20 years. Special attention was paid to joint ventures and deep processing of agricultural products.

In turn, John Lee Ka-chiu praised Kazakhstan's economic growth and its role as a key transit hub between Asia and Europe. According to him, about 85% of overland cargo shipments between the two regions pass through Kazakhstan.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive spoke about the SAR's economic transformation, aimed at developing innovation and technology alongside strengthening its status as a leading global financial center. In the coming years, Hong Kong plans to significantly expand its innovation infrastructure, increase the number of technology parks, and continue attracting international specialists to high-tech industries.

John Lee Ka-chiu emphasized that he sees significant potential for expanding cooperation between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan, as their economies can effectively complement each other in finance, innovation, technology, logistics, and investment. He added that restoring direct flights could be an important step to further strengthen ties.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in continuing to develop interaction between government agencies and business communities and agreed to step up work on promising areas of cooperation.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong reached $180 million at the end of 2025, up nearly 40% from $130 million in 2024.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.