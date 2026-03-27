Kazakhstan, Holy See reaffirm commitment to deepening interreligious dialogue

During the discussions in the Vatican on March 26, 2026, both sides highlighted the high level of friendly and trust-based relations between Kazakhstan and the Holy See, emphasizing their steady development and mutual commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Particular attention was given to collaboration within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The Vatican confirmed that its delegation will participate in the forthcoming session of the Secretariat of the Congress, scheduled for October 2026 in Astana.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on pressing international issues, including the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, the consolidation of peace, and the advancement of sustainable development.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their shared resolve to further deepen bilateral engagement and cooperation.

Earlier, the Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers mull over the Middle East situation.