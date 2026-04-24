Kazakhstan highlights pastureland potential at RES 2026

“The total area of the country, as you know, amounts to about 272.5 million hectares. More than 65% of the territory is suitable for agriculture. Land is the fundamental resource of the agro-industrial complex. The area of agricultural land alone is about 219 million hectares, which places Kazakhstan 6th in the world by this indicator, behind countries such as China, the United States, Australia, Brazil, and the Russian Federation. The area of pastures exceeds 183 million hectares, placing Kazakhstan among the world’s top five leaders in this category,” said the Vice Minister.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Alongside, as Azat Sultanov noted, the presence of significant land resources imposes high responsibility for their rational use and storage. Climate change is intensifying soil degradation processes, decreases their productivity, which directly impacts the sustainability of agriculture and food security.

According to him, the Ministry of Agriculture gives special attention to the implementation of advanced approaches to the management of land resources, development of monitoring and transition to sustainable land use models.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is ready to supply livestock vaccines to Mongolia.