Kazakhstan highlights outcomes as IFAS chair

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said the meeting is taking place as the country’s IFAS chairmanship nears completion this year, and is essential for preparation for the meeting of the Council of Heads of State – Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, to take place on April 22 in Astana.

Since assuming the chairmanship, the Fund’s consistent workflows have been achieved, while maintaining constructive dialogue and promoting a number of important initiatives, said Bozumbayev.

The Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister said he is assured today’s talk will pave the way for agreed approaches to key issues, which will be submitted for further review to the Head of State.

Our countries’ joint work and political will of the heads of state helped to maintain a sustainable cooperation system for transboundary water resources management and promoting regional initiatives, aimed at improving the situation in the basin of the Aral Sea, he said.

Bozumbayev said today’s key task is to ensure comprehensive and qualitative preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State, stating the importance of their efforts’ results for high-level decision-making.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov discusses water cooperation at a meeting with the IFAS Board members.