PM Bektenov discusses water cooperation at meeting with IFAS Board members

The meeting discussed ways to enhance regional cooperation in the water sector, boost the Fund’s operations, as well as preparation for the meeting of the Council of Heads of State – Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, scheduled for April 22 in Astana.

In his remarks, Bektenov stressed that saving the Aral Sea and sustainable management of transboundary water resources are among the priorities announced by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 5th Ulttyq Qurultay meeting. The meeting highlighted that the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial regional platform for interaction between the Central Asian countries across water, environmental, and socio-economic dimensions after more than three decades.

During the event, the Kazakh Prime Minister urged to gradually roll out an automated system for accounting, monitoring, and distribution of water resources in the basins of the Syrdarya and Amudarya rivers. Bektenov said he is assured digitalization and accounting will ensure transparency in water use.

Advancing its commitment to a modern legal framework, Kazakhstan is pursuing the creation of the Central Asia Framework Convention on Water Use, which is set to uphold agreed principles of rational water resources consumption, prevent transboundary pollution, as well as promote hydrological data exchange.

Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for the establishment of an International Water Organization under the United Nations to address global water problems. This will allow to consolidate efforts and attract additional resources, including for the implementation of regional projects.

The meeting placed particular focus on improving the organizational structure and contractual-legal framework of the IFAS to boost its productivity, coordination among its institutions, as well as ensure adopted decisions are delivered.

It also highlighted the importance of developing agreed approaches to key issues ahead of the upcoming meeting of the IFAS Council of Heads of State – Founders.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their commitment to continuous constructive dialogue, promoting water diplomacy and seeking common solutions, aimed for sustainable management of the region’s water resources, as well as improving the environmental situation in the Aral Sea basin.

The meeting was attended by Tajik Deputy Prime Minister Sulaimon Ziyozoda, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Cabinet of Ministers Tangryguly Atahallyyev, Uzbek President’s advisor Shukhrat Ganiev, Uzbek Water Resources Minister Shavkat Khamraev, Deputy Minister – Head of the Water Resources Service of the Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Zheenaliyev, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea Askhat Orazbay, as well as heads of relevant ministries and agencies of Kazakhstan.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan promotes global initiatives on water security and agricultural cooperation in Rome.