Kazakhstan highlights its culture and cuisine at Pakistan Travel Mart

Representatives of the diplomatic corps, national tourism organizations, airlines, tour operators, and hotel chains from Pakistan and abroad attended the exhibition.

Kazakhstan presented a national pavilion featuring brochures, booklets, and promotional materials on its tourism potential.

Visitors enjoyed traditional Kazakh cuisine and received souvenirs decorated with national symbols.

Kazakhstan’s participation generated strong interest among attendees.

Industry representatives emphasized Kazakhstan’s high potential as a tourist destination and expressed willingness to expand cooperation.

As stated previously, Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited one of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutions, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), to meet with Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani.