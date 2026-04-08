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    Kazakhstan and Pakistan expand education partnership

    13:22, 8 April 2026

    Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin visited one of Pakistan’s leading higher education institutions, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), to meet with Rector Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA. 

    Kazakhstan and Pakistan are Expanding Their Partnership in Education
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the outcomes of the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid to Pakistan this February 3-4, as well as the agreements reached in the field of education.

    The head of NUML noted with satisfaction that the university has established ties with several leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and is actively working to strengthen academic links and develop multifaceted cooperation.

    In addition, the parties discussed promising areas and projects aimed at further strengthening cooperation between higher education institutions of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

    Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize a visit of the NUML delegation to Kazakhstan.

    Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and Germany discussed cooperation prospects.

    Kazakhstan Pakistan Kazakhstan-Pakistan Education Foreign policy President President of Kazakhstan Government Government of Kazakhstan
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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