Kazakhstan highlights Golden Horde legacy

In his post in social media Erlan Karin shared details of his meeting with French historian Marie Favereau, author of the book The Golden Horde, which has been translated into Kazakh. He noted that he had already read the Kazakh version and discussed historical issues with the author during their meeting.

Erlan Karin emphasized the symbolic importance of this focus, recalling the President’s words that Kazakhs are direct heirs of the Golden Horde. He highlighted that this makes the topic especially meaningful for Kazakhstan’s national identity.

He also pointed out that world classics, scientific works, and historical bestsellers are increasingly being translated into Kazakh, making them accessible to a wider readership. Karin expressed confidence that book by Marie Favereau in Kazakh will be a valuable addition for readers, and he credited publisher Raissa Kadyr for initiating the translation project.

To note, sixth volume of seven-volume academic book about history of Kazakhstan was approved.