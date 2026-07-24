Kazakhstan highlights Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Skopje

The event brought together Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia and Metropolitan of Skopje Stefan, Head of the Islamic Religious Community Shaqir Fetai, officials from North Macedonia’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, scholars from Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, and representatives of academic and religious institutions from various countries.

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Ambassador Burshakov highlighted the outcomes of the VIII Congress, stressing that interfaith harmony and mutual respect have become integral to public dialogue worldwide. He noted that the Astana Forum proved to be an effective platform for maintaining interreligious peace and strengthening humanitarian cooperation. Kazakhstan, he emphasized, attaches special importance to continuing constructive dialogue among different faiths, and views the Congress as a unique platform for developing joint approaches to contemporary challenges.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Conference participants praised Kazakhstan’s presentation, underscoring the Astana Congress’ role in modern international religious processes. Delegates also received the Astana Declaration of Peace‑2025, adopted at the VIII Congress.

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The conference was organized by the Center for Intercultural Studies of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje, with support from North Macedonia’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and the Holy See reaffirmed commitment to deepening interreligious dialogue.