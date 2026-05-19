Kazakhstan highlights climate resilience and green cities at Urban Expo in Baku

The exhibition features infrastructure solutions, public space improvement projects, digital urban management tools, and greening initiatives.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Special focus is given to the Green ID project, aimed at boosting climate resilience and creating a modern ecological environment.

The pavilion’s design uses eco-friendly materials, open layouts, and green elements. A central LED screen displays urban projects alongside models of modern infrastructure.

The space incorporates live plants and open terraces for business and informal meetings.

Photo credit: Kazinform

A representative of Astana’s Urban Center, Yelnar Bazyken, noted that the pavilion, developed jointly with the Industry Ministry, reflects Kazakhstan’s comprehensive approach to urban development, prioritizing quality of life, sustainability, and harmony with nature.

Deputy chairman of the construction and housing committee Murat Ryssdavletov emphasized that Kazakhstan is adopting a systematic approach to urban planning. The new Construction Code introduces city design codes to unify standards for architecture, landscaping, navigation, and visual identity.

He said the country’s participation in the forum contributes to the sharing of practices, the strengthening of international cooperation, and the promotion of modern urban solutions.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Kazakhstan’s delegation is actively taking part in discussions on sustainable development, digitalization of urban environments, climate adaptation, and modern urban planning approaches.

As reported earlier, WUF13 kicked off in Azerbaijan.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov also attended the forum.