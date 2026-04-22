Kazakhstan highlights China’s role in advancing clean coal technologies

He noted that the regional environmental summit in Astana plays a key role in advancing solutions aimed at reducing emissions in the energy sector.

“This summit is of great importance. As energy professionals, we are involved in generating electricity and heat. Naturally, there are times when environmental emission limits are exceeded. Platforms like this are useful for finding solutions to such challenges,” the minister said on the sidelines of the forum.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan is placing special focus on the development of coal-based power generation.

“The Development of Coal Power Generation national project has recently been adopted in Kazakhstan. The country plans to add over 7.5 GW of new capacity based on ‘clean coal’ technologies. With such technologies already available in a neighboring country, exchanging experience will help address these challenges,” he added.

Earlier today, the 1st Regional Ecological Summit 2026, themed A Shared Vision for a Sustainable Future, has kicked off in Astana, gathering around 1,500 participants from Central Asia, the EU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Middle East.