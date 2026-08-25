Kazakhstan hauls three medals at mountain bike tournament in Malaysia
19:13, 25 August 2026
Kazakhstan’s national mountain bike team has won three medals at the Siol International Mountain Bike Challenge 2026 in Kuching, Malaysia, part of the UCI Mountain Bike Continental Series, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani athletes reached the podium in two disciplines during the competition.
In the men’s events, Denis Sergienko claimed two silver medals, finishing second in both the XCC and XCO races.
In the women’s competition, Tatyana Geneleva won a bronze medal after placing third in the XCC event.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete won bronze at an international tournament in China.