Kazakhstan hauls another gold at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships
10:23, 26 May 2026
Kazakhstan’s wrestling team added four more medals to its tally at the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The latest day of competition marked the final medal events in women’s wrestling and the start of freestyle action.
Maiis Aliyev (-70 kg) claimed the gold medal.
Yelaman Amangeldy (-57 kg), Altyn Shagayeva (-57 kg), and Tynys Dubek (-62 kg) each contributed silver medals to Kazakhstan’s tally.
Kazakhstan’s national team has now collected 16 medals overall — four gold, eight silver, and four bronze.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aibek Aitbekov (-60 kg) and Islam Yevloyev (-97 kg) had secured gold medals.