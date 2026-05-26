Kazakhstan hauls another gold at Asian U20 Wrestling Championships

The latest day of competition marked the final medal events in women’s wrestling and the start of freestyle action.

Maiis Aliyev (-70 kg) claimed the gold medal.

Yelaman Amangeldy (-57 kg), Altyn Shagayeva (-57 kg), and Tynys Dubek (-62 kg) each contributed silver medals to Kazakhstan’s tally.

Kazakhstan’s national team has now collected 16 medals overall — four gold, eight silver, and four bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aibek Aitbekov (-60 kg) and Islam Yevloyev (-97 kg) had secured gold medals.