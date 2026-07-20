Kazakhstan hauls 5 golds at Asian Junior Judo Championships
Kazakhstan claimed five gold, four silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Junior Judo Championships in Amman, Jordan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Asian titles went to Ainara Seitzhanova (-48 kg), Nurbala Zainul (-52 kg), Rolan Kairgali (-66 kg), Gulsezim Turlybek (-78 kg), and Sanzhar Yerulanuly (-100 kg).
Damelya Assylkhanova (-63 kg), Yerassyl Yerzhanov (-66 kg), Mukhamedali Zakirov (-73 kg), and Ruslana Makhatova (+78 kg) earned silver medals.
Aizat Naukenova (-48 kg), Aidana Abikhanova (-63 kg), and Shynar Bitimbai (-70 kg) took bronze.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova had won the silver medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026.