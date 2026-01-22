Kazakhstan hauls 4 medals at Youth Short Track Tournament in China

Kazakhstan’s skaters finished second twice, claiming silver medals in both the men’s and women’s relay events.

Kazakhstan added two bronze medals, with Alina Galechina finishing third in the 1,500 meters and the mixed relay team also placing third.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude on January 23.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team will take part in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in 10 sports, competing for 58 medal events.