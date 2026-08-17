Kazakhstan hauls 4 medals at World Aquatics Junior Artistic Swimming Championships in Budapest

Team Kazakhstan finished fourth in the overall medal standings.

Russia topped the medal table with nine gold and one bronze, followed by Spain with two gold, four silver, and four bronze medals. China placed third with five silver and two bronze medals.

Kazakhstan's Aldiyar Ramazanov and Yasmina Islamova claimed silver in the free duet, while the team secured another silver in the acrobatic routine.

Viktor Druzin added two bronze medals, finishing third in both the technical and free routines.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan earned a silver medal at the Championships.