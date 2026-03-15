Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at Futures Cup in Thailand

Aidana Ubaidullakyzy (80 kg) claimed the title after defeating Asaloy Bakhtiyorova of Uzbekistan in the decisive bout.

Doszhan Zhumakhan, competing in the 60 kg weight class, won the final against Siwa Chainarong of Thailand.

Khamza Maksatuly (75 kg) also became a tournament champion after defeating Suhrob Rakhmatullaev of Uzbekistan.

Zhalgas Utebekov (90 kg) lost to Asadbek Sultanboev of Uzbekistan and took the silver medal.

Later today, March 15, four more finals featuring Kazakh boxers will take place. Bibarys Ashirbay (70 kg), Kamila Ospanova (70 kg), Timur Taybekov (80 kg), and Vladislav Samozhonov (over 90 kg) will compete for gold.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Toxanbayeva has grabbed a silver medal at the Asian Championships in Japan.