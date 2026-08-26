Kazakhstan has up to 5,000 teacher vacancies, says President Tokayev

President Tokayev said that the country is taking systemic measures to address the staffing issue, and that more young people are becoming teachers.

This year alone, state scholarships were distributed to more than 12,000 graduating seniors pursuing teaching, said the president. “Of these, over 2,000 were the holders of Altyn belgi (Golden badge),” he added.

According to Tokayev, however, much remains to be done before the staffing issue is fully resolved.

The country currently faces a shortfall of more than 5,000 teachers, he said, attributing it to steady demographic growth and a fast-tracked school building program.

Due to growing demand for teachers, the president expects the relevant ministry to take a new approach.

Earlier, Qazinform reported during the past five years, Kazakhstan had constructed 1,120 schools, providing over 1 million student places.