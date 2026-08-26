Kazakhstan built over 1,100 schools over past 5 years - Tokayev

The Head of State noted that the government prioritizes the development of education system, with funding having tripled to 6.4 trillion tenge over the past seven years.

Over the same period, the material and technical base of more than 5,000 rural schools was updated and over 7,000 modern specializes classrooms were equipped.

Furthermore, under the “Keleshek Mektepteri” (Schools of the Future) project, 217 new schools were built, providing spaces for 460,000 students and establishing a new standard for modern educational facilities.

The President emphasized the need for continued high-quality construction in all regions, specifically targeting areas with a shortage of school places, to begin without delay.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had highlighted that strong teacher is the backbone of a progressive nation, addressing the August Conference of Educators.