Kazakhstan harvests record volume of legume crops

According to preliminary data, grain crops have been harvested from almost 99% of the total sown area, covering 15.8 million ha. The harvest of legume crops is also nearly complete, reaching a record volume of over 1 million tons.

Harvesting is still underway for corn (134,000 ha, 77%) and oilseeds (3.5 million tons, 74%). The harvest of potatoes (3 million tons) has been completed, along with that of other vegetables (3.9 million tons) and melons (2.6 million tons).

The strong results of this year’s harvest were largely driven by the timely use of fertilizers and the early financing of spring fieldwork for 2025. A total of 700 billion tenge was allocated for the sowing campaign, of which 502 billion has already been utilized. The Agrarian Credit Corporation has also begun accepting applications from farmers for preferential financing of the 2026 sowing season.

“In addition, 250 billion tenge was allocated for the preferential leasing of agricultural machinery, and applications totaling 253 billion tenge have already been submitted. This will allow the renewal of the agricultural machinery fleet by around 8,000 units. The Damu Fund continues to implement a guarantee program that covers up to 85% of loan amounts for spring and autumn fieldwork, enabling farmers with limited collateral to access preferential loans. To date, 1,336 guarantees have been issued for a total of 196.9 billion tenge, with the overall loan amount reaching 231.7 billion tenge,” the statement said.

Grain storage facilities are currently filled to 40% capacity, holding 5.4 million tons of grain, with another 7.8 million tons of space still available. Since the start of the harvest campaign, 6.7 million tons of grain have been delivered to elevators—twice the amount recorded during the same period last year (3.4 million tons). More than half of the total volume (54%) consists of third-grade grain.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov, sugar factories began receiving new-season sugar beet in early October. To prevent vehicle congestion at the Aksu Kant plant, an electronic queue system was introduced for beet deliveries. A total of 154,000 tons of sugar beet have been harvested in the Zhetysu region.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has increased new-season grain exports by 14%.