Kazakhstan harvests over 13 mln tons of grain

According to the ministry, farmers have harvested 9.6 million hectares of grain crops so far, with an average yield of 14.1 c/ha. The campaign is progressing significantly faster than at the same point last year, while the quality of the harvested grain remains stable.

Licensed grain receiving facilities have already taken in 2.83 million tons, more than five times the 552,700 tons recorded during the same period in 2025.

Laboratory tests show that 93% of the soft wheat received meets food-grade standards. Of this amount, 75% is classified as third-grade wheat and 18% as fourth-grade, while fifth-grade and unclassified grain account for 7%.

The results also indicate strong grain quality, with 51% of tested soft wheat containing more than 28% gluten. Another 23.6% has a gluten content of 25-27%, and 25.4% between 23% and 24%.

The ministry said the results point to strong potential to meet domestic demand for quality grain while supporting Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports.

Harvesting of other major crops is also underway. Farmers have collected 906,500 tons of oilseeds, 2.4 million tons of vegetables, 1.8 million tons of melons and gourds, and 1.2 million tons of potatoes.

To support the harvesting campaign and fall fieldwork, the regions have been allocated 401,100 tons of diesel fuel. Farmers have also received 2 million tons of mineral fertilizers, equivalent to 85% of the country’s annual requirement of 2.3 million tons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Zhakhayev Kazakh Scientific and Research Rice Growing Institute was testing a new rice variety in the Kyzylorda region.