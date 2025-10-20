Kazakhstan harvests nearly 500,000 tons of cabbage

The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million ha. So far, 15.7 million ha — or 97.9% — have been harvested, yielding 26.3 million tons of grain.

In addition to grain crops, farmers have harvested 3 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with a yield of 225.3 c/ha, and 3.9 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha.

The harvest also includes 492.4 thousand tons of cabbage with a yield of 331.7 c/ha, 1,047.7 thousand tons of onions yielding 430 c/ha, and 380.7 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.4 c/ha.

The ministry noted that the harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized way and within optimal agronomic timeframes.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has harvested 25.9 million tons of grain.