Kazakhstan harvests nearly 500,000 tons of cabbage
The harvesting campaign in Kazakhstan is nearing completion, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Agriculture.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million ha. So far, 15.7 million ha — or 97.9% — have been harvested, yielding 26.3 million tons of grain.
In addition to grain crops, farmers have harvested 3 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with a yield of 225.3 c/ha, and 3.9 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha.
The harvest also includes 492.4 thousand tons of cabbage with a yield of 331.7 c/ha, 1,047.7 thousand tons of onions yielding 430 c/ha, and 380.7 thousand tons of carrots yielding 296.4 c/ha.
The ministry noted that the harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized way and within optimal agronomic timeframes.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has harvested 25.9 million tons of grain.