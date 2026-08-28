Kazakhstan harvests 7.7 mln tons of grain

With an average yield of 14 c/ha, farmers have already harvested 7.7 million tons of grain, nearly double the 3.9 million tons recorded a year earlier.

Initial assessments also point to the high quality of this year's crop. More than 1 million tons of grain, or 1.025 million tons, have already been delivered to licensed grain receiving facilities, seven times the 145,500 tons received for storage during the same period in 2025.

Most of the soft wheat delivered so far is of high quality, with 78% classified as third-grade and 14% as fourth-grade wheat. Fifth-grade and unclassified grain account for 7%.

Gluten levels also remain high. More than half, or 56%, of the soft wheat received has a gluten content above 28%, while 19% contains 25-27% and another 25% contains 23-24%.

The Ministry of Agriculture continues to monitor the quality of incoming grain, including its grade and key physical and chemical characteristics.

Harvesting is also underway for oilseeds, vegetables and melons. Farmers have so far collected 244,000 tons of oilseeds, more than 1.9 million tons of vegetables, 1.7 million tons of melons and 795,000 tons of potatoes.

Crop conditions remain under close monitoring by the Ministry of Agriculture, with a special working group conducting on-site inspections across the regions. According to local authorities, 98% of grain and oilseed crops are currently in good or satisfactory condition.

Meanwhile, 401,100 tons of diesel fuel has been allocated to the regions for autumn fieldwork. Contracts have been signed and payments made for 161,300 tons, or 40% of the total allocation, while 143,000 tons, or 36%, has already been shipped.

Farmers continue to receive mineral fertilizers as well. Of the 2.3 million tons planned for 2026, contracts have been signed and shipments made for 2 million tons, representing 85% of the annual target.

Overall, the harvesting campaign is proceeding as planned, with authorities continuing to monitor harvesting progress, crop conditions, resource availability, as well as the volume and quality of grain delivered for storage.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan rises by 22%.