Agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan rises 22%

The publication notes that Kazakhstan is seeking to increase agricultural production and processing while strengthening its integration into global food supply chains, creating new opportunities to export higher value-added products.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global food imports rose 7.9% year-on-year to $2.22 trillion in 2025. Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan aims to expand exports of both agricultural commodities and processed products.

Modernizing the country's agricultural machinery fleet remains an important part of this effort, with Kazakhstan focusing on localizing the production of major international brands. Since 2019, the country has launched production of tractors, grain and forage harvesters, headers, tillage equipment, seeders and other agricultural machinery.

Production of John Deere machinery began in April 2025, followed by the localization of equipment from several other major manufacturers from Europe, Canada, and North America. Kazakhstan now has 10 agricultural machinery plants with varying production capacities.

Agricultural machinery production rose 22% in 2025, while manufacturers plan to add nearly 10,000 new units to the country's machinery fleet this year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists at the Kazakh Research Institute of Processing and Food Industry had developed an integrated technology for producing marbled lamb from the Kazakh fine-wool sheep breed.