Kazakhstan harvests 22.7 mln tons of grain
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops in Kazakhstan exceeds 16 million ha, Kazinform News Agency reports.
“So far, 14.3 million ha — or 88.9% of the total area — have been harvested, yielding 22.7 million tons of grain. In addition, farmers have collected 1.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.6 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 227.3 c/ha, and 3.5 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 306.7 c/ha,” the ministry’s press service reported.
Furthermore, the harvest includes 428,800 tons of cabbage with an average yield of 323.6 c/ha, 1,017,600 tons of onions yielding 440.5 c/ha, and 359,600 tons of carrots with a yield of 288.3 c/ha.
The ministry noted that the harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized way and within optimal agronomic timeframes.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to become fully self-sufficient in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production.