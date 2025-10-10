EN
    Kazakhstan harvests 22.7 mln tons of grain

    12:32, 10 October 2025

    According to the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, the projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops in Kazakhstan exceeds 16 million ha, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akimat of the Zhambyl region

    “So far, 14.3 million ha — or 88.9% of the total area — have been harvested, yielding 22.7 million tons of grain. In addition, farmers have collected 1.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.6 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 227.3 c/ha, and 3.5 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 306.7 c/ha,” the ministry’s press service reported.

    Furthermore, the harvest includes 428,800 tons of cabbage with an average yield of 323.6 c/ha, 1,017,600 tons of onions yielding 440.5 c/ha, and 359,600 tons of carrots with a yield of 288.3 c/ha.

    The ministry noted that the harvesting campaign is proceeding in an organized way and within optimal agronomic timeframes.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan plans to become fully self-sufficient in chicken meat by 2027 through domestic production.

    Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture Harvest Grain Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
