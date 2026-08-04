Kazakhstan harvests 1.6 mln tons of grain

According to preliminary data from regional akimats, the harvest includes 1.067 million tons of wheat and 456,000 tons of barley. The average yield currently stands at 19.1 c/ha.

Farmers have also harvested 411,000 tons of vegetables, 11,500 tons of potatoes, and 228,700 tons of melons and gourds.

This year, Kazakhstan's total planted area reached 24.2 million ha, including 15.6 million ha of grain crops, 5.2 million ha of oilseeds, 3 million ha of fodder crops, 173,600 ha of cotton, 89,900 ha of potatoes cultivated by commercial farms, and 23,800 ha of sugar beet.

The ministry said the progress of the harvesting campaign is being closely monitored.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's grain and flour exports had reached nearly 14 million tons.