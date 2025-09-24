Kazakhstan, Greece discuss diaspora issues, air links expansion

During the meeting, held on September 22, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing the Kazakh-Greek cooperation and deepening political dialogue.

They discussed current issues of the bilateral agenda, including the expansion of cooperation in trade and economy, energy, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was given to the issues related to diaspora activities. According to official data, about 8.8 thousand ethnic Greeks reside in Kazakhstan, making an important contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity and interethnic harmony in the country. Meanwhile, an estimated 60 thousand Pontic Greeks – originally from Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries – currently live in Greece. Their constructive participation in social, cultural, and humanitarian life helps strengthen mutual understanding between peoples, forming a living bridge of friendship and trust between Kazakhstan and Greece.

The parties emphasized the importance of further cooperation with diasporas and the implementation of joint projects within the framework of “people’s diplomacy.” They also discussed the potential for expanding direct air connections between the two countries, including the resumption of regular flights and the opening of new routes. Both sides expressed interest in holding joint cultural events such as Days of Culture, tours of creative groups, exhibitions, and festivals, as well as in promoting academic exchanges between educational institutions.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed the Greek side on the main provisions of the Kazakh latest Address to the Nation highlighting priorities in economic modernization, human capital development, and the deepening of political reforms.

Following the meeting, the Ambassador invited Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Ioannis Loverdos to visit Kazakhstan at a convenient time for the Greek side.

The parties agreed to maintain regular contacts at the level of foreign policy agencies and relevant state bodies, as well as to continue efforts to expand cooperation in cultural-humanitarian relations and engagement with diasporas.