Kazakhstan, Greece committed to expanding partnership

The talks discussed the ongoing issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for the further development of Kazakh-Greek cooperation.

The positive dynamics of the political dialogue and interaction in the trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres were noted. Both sides expressed interest in implementing joint projects in the fields of transport and logistics, tourism, education, and digital technologies, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Deputy Minister Issetov stated that Greece is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union and the Mediterranean region, expressing readiness to deepen cooperation both at the bilateral level and within international organizations.

Ambassador Kakiopoulou, in her turn, highlighted Athens’ commitment to further strengthening comprehensive ties with Astana, pointing out cooperation prospects in trade and investment, as well as the promotion of cultural initiatives.

In conclusion, the sides agreed to maintain a regular political dialogue and continue work on expanding the Kazakh-Greek partnership across all areas.

